Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Clorox comprises 1.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.77. 1,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,359. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.57. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.