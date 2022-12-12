Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3,518.8% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.48. 68,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,714,846. The stock has a market cap of $327.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.43. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

