Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.
Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ ENPH traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $316.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.18 and its 200-day moving average is $261.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.