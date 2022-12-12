Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,537 shares of company stock valued at $31,142,779 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $3.38 on Monday, reaching $316.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.18 and its 200-day moving average is $261.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

