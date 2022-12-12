Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Up to $62.09

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.09, but opened at $78.80. Coupa Software shares last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 247,518 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at $772,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Coupa Software by 251.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after buying an additional 1,385,230 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $136,679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

