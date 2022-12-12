Cowen Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.68.

NVDA traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.57. The company had a trading volume of 154,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,980,152. The stock has a market cap of $424.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.23. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

