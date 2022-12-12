Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.64.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.31. The stock had a trading volume of 26,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Dover by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Dover by 3.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

