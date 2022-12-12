Credit Suisse Group Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $42.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

