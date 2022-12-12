Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up 1.0% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,182,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,715,000 after purchasing an additional 113,117 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $4,726,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,409,000 after buying an additional 144,756 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $139.65. 7,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,229. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average is $158.96.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

