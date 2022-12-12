Crypto Snack (SNACK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and $214,758.37 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $914.00 or 0.05356625 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00513806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.41 or 0.30442538 BTC.

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

