CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 3,620.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CSL Price Performance

CSLLY traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 43,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. CSL has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $110.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

Featured Stories

