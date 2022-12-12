Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,881,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,881,096.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,223 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.