Dai Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $5.86 billion and approximately $175.48 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,857,582,531 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

