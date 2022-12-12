DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Short Interest Up 566.7% in November

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DBS Group Trading Up 0.7 %

DBSDY traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $99.43. 31,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,304. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $81.68 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

DBS Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.9631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

