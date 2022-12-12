DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DBVT opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $248.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

