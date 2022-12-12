Decentralized Social Price Tops $9.42 on Major Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.42 or 0.00055421 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $99.21 million and approximately $295,007.46 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

