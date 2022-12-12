Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $434.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

