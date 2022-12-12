DEI (DEI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,623.42

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00002190 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $2.76 billion and $24,623.42 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEI has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00440726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001216 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018453 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.