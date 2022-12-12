Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Tops $0.0670 on Major Exchanges

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $67.03 million and $5.64 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka launched on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@tsukaenlightenment. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.0693757 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $5,729,898.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

