Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.37 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $49.37 million and approximately $72,240.43 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00022174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,989.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00448449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00882982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00110555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00625399 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00256226 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,105,377 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

