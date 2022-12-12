DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Update

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, an increase of 31,250.0% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DHB Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

DHB Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,948. DHB Capital has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 367,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $11,045,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DHB Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DHB Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

DHB Capital Company Profile

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

