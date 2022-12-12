DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHX. B. Riley raised their price objective on DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.19. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.44 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.43%. Equities analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at $2,539,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 254.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 431,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at $2,168,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 342,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

