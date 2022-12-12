Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 596,700 shares, an increase of 179.9% from the November 15th total of 213,200 shares. Currently, 60.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

Digital Brands Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.97. 32,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,480. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

About Digital Brands Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP increased its stake in shares of Digital Brands Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 132,830 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 13.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

