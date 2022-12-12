DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Up 4.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $72.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.45. Approximately 45,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,193,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.16.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257,867 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $156,819,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.