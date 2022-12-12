Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$90.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOL. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.45.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$82.43 on Thursday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$58.32 and a twelve month high of C$85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.76, for a total transaction of C$236,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,120. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $792,488.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.