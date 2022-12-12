Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.23

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.23 and last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 13218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

