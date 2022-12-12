Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 on December 30th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $361.69. 561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,005. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.23.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.