DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $55.27 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $171.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $226,381.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

