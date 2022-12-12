Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of DEI opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after buying an additional 135,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

