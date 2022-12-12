Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 30th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DRM traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$28.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,790. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$22.01 and a 12-month high of C$50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRM. TD Securities cut their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

