Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 117478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.52.

Get Drone Delivery Canada alerts:

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Featured Articles

