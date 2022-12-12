DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.09-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.69.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DTE opened at $117.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.57. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in DTE Energy by 773.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

