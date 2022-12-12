DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.69.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DTE opened at $117.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.25%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

