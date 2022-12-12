DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.04 ($32.67) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a 12 month high of €39.48 ($41.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

