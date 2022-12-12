dYdX (DYDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41.48 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $83.81 million and approximately $41.48 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00008885 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

