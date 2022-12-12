Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 1,435 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.47.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.