Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,239 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC comprises approximately 1.2% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,642 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,772,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,110,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after buying an additional 512,741 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.18 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.67%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

