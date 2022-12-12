Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,504,000 after acquiring an additional 223,869 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 891.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 150,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

