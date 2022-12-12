Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after buying an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $208.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.09. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

