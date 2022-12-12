Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $102.09 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

