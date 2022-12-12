Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $78.51 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

