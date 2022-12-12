Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.25.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $10,387,000. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 61.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 131.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $150.35 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.91%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

