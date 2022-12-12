Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $46,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $365.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.53. The company has a market capitalization of $346.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

