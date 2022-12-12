Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $365.99. 10,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The firm has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

