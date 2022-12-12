EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 14,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,421. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth $64,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About EMCORE

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMKR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

