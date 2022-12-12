Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Short Interest Up 650.0% in November

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,295,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Energem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energem during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energem during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energem in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Energem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. Energem has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

