EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.95 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EnerSys by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

