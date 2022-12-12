EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.