Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. 770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 85,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $534.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.95.

Insider Transactions at Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $50,382.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $51,438.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $50,382.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,397.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,018 shares of company stock worth $883,762 in the last 90 days. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

