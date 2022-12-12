EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $153.99 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00025444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005619 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004674 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005236 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,751,526 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

