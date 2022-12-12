EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Gap Up to $35.67

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.67, but opened at $37.00. EQT shares last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 18,739 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

EQT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 13.27%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

